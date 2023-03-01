New train ticket rules will end black market sales: minister

Rail Minister Md Nurul Islam has launched a new series of restrictions on the purchase of train tickets, barring people from using tickets bought with the national IDs or birth certificates of others.

The minister hoped the new rules would end the black market sales of train tickets.

To buy train tickets, people will have to use their national IDs or birth certificates. The information will then be sent to the Election Commission's database for verification. Foreign nationals will have to use their passports to buy tickets. A person will not be allowed to board the train if they have purchased tickets using information from another.