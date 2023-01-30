Man dies after car hits rickshaw van in Madaripur

A man has died after a car ploughed into a rickshaw van in Madaripur's Rajoir Upazila.

Two others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Sanerpar in the early hours of Monday, according to Inspector Golam Rasul Molla of Mostafapur Highway Police Outpost.

The dead man has been identified as Jalil Bepari, a passenger on the rickshaw van.

The van driver, Nur Haque, and another passenger, Joynal Molla, were injured. Nur's injuries, however, were critical and he is currently undergoing treatment at Faridpur's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.