    Man dies after car hits rickshaw van in Madaripur

    A car slammed into a rickshaw van from behind on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, leaving two others injured

    Madaripur Correspondent
    Published : 30 Jan 2023
    Updated : 30 Jan 2023, 06:19 AM

    A man has died after a car ploughed into a rickshaw van in Madaripur's Rajoir Upazila.

    Two others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Sanerpar in the early hours of Monday, according to Inspector Golam Rasul Molla of Mostafapur Highway Police Outpost.

    The dead man has been identified as Jalil Bepari, a passenger on the rickshaw van.

    The van driver, Nur Haque, and another passenger, Joynal Molla, were injured. Nur's injuries, however, were critical and he is currently undergoing treatment at Faridpur's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital.

    After attending a religious gathering in the Shadhur Bridge area, Jalil was heading home on the rickshaw van when a car hit the back of the vehicle, Inspector Golam said, citing locals.

    The three rickshaw van riders were subsequently rushed to the Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared Jalil dead.

    As Jalil's family did not lodge a complaint over the incident, his body was handed over to them without an autopsy, according to Golam.

