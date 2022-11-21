2m students will get results of SSC, equivalent exams on Nov 28: official

About two million students will receive the results of their Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations on Nov 28.

The results for the public examinations will be available next week, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Monday.

"The date for publishing the results of the SSC examination has been finalised," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results at 11 am on Nov 28. The students can check their results afterwards.