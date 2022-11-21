    বাংলা

    2m students will get results of SSC, equivalent exams on Nov 28: official

    Dhaka Education Board Chairman Tapan Kumar Sarkar says the results of the public examinations will be available next Monday

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 08:31 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 08:31 AM

    About two million students will receive the results of their Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations on Nov 28.

    The results for the public examinations will be available next week, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Monday.

    "The date for publishing the results of the SSC examination has been finalised," he said.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results at 11 am on Nov 28. The students can check their results afterwards.

    Students sat for the SSC and equivalent exams nearly seven months after they were initially scheduled for Sept 15.

    Delayed by three months due to the pandemic, the SSC and equivalent exams were supposed to be held in June, but devastating floods right before the tests pushed them back further.

    This year, about 1.6 million students gave the exams under the nine general education boards, while 268,495 students sat for the Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Board and 153,662 sat for the vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.

    Of the general education board, 508,236 students are in the science section, 790,091 are in humanities and 301,384 are in business studies.

    This year, 367 students gave their exams at eight centres outside Bangladesh.

    The number of examinees has dropped by 221,386 since 2021. Last year’s exams were delayed by eight months to November due to the pandemic.

    Due to the interruptions to schooling, an abbreviated syllabus was set for the exams. Several subjects, including Religious and Moral Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and World Identity and Science are being evaluated through subject mapping.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh dengue death toll in November hits 93, highest in a month on record
    93 die of dengue so far in Nov, highest in a month
    The government reported the previous highest monthly death toll of 90 in August 2019
    Bangladesh is not a colony anymore, Momen tells foreign diplomats
    Bangladesh is no longer a colony: Momen
    The foreign minister speaks about diplomats overstepping the rules in light of the Japanese ambassador's comments on election fraud
    Five policemen suspended over death-row militants' escape from custody
    Five policemen suspended over militants' escape
    The convicts were being escorted to a court lockup when they fled with the help of their associates
    Armed police are deployed at the gates of the Dhaka High Court premises on Sunday, Nov 20, 2022. Security in the area was heightened after two death-row inmates convicted of militancy 'overpowered police with a yet-to-be-identified spray' and escaped.
    Militants' escape: Home minister not ruling out police negligence
    Describing the convicts as top-level militants, Khan said their escape from the court premises was at least two weeks in the making

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher