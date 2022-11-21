2m students will get results of SSC, equivalent exams on Nov 28: official

About two million students will receive the results of their Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations on Nov 28.
The results for the public examinations will be available next week, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Dhaka Education Board and president of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee on Monday.
"The date for publishing the results of the SSC examination has been finalised," he said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results at 11 am on Nov 28. The students can check their results afterwards.
Students sat for the SSC and equivalent exams nearly seven months after they were initially scheduled for Sept 15.
Delayed by three months due to the pandemic, the SSC and equivalent exams were supposed to be held in June, but devastating floods right before the tests pushed them back further.
This year, about 1.6 million students gave the exams under the nine general education boards, while 268,495 students sat for the Dakhil exams under the Madrasa Board and 153,662 sat for the vocational exams under the Technical Education Board.
Of the general education board, 508,236 students are in the science section, 790,091 are in humanities and 301,384 are in business studies.
This year, 367 students gave their exams at eight centres outside Bangladesh.
The number of examinees has dropped by 221,386 since 2021. Last year’s exams were delayed by eight months to November due to the pandemic.
Due to the interruptions to schooling, an abbreviated syllabus was set for the exams. Several subjects, including Religious and Moral Studies, Information and Communication Technology, Bangladesh and World Identity and Science are being evaluated through subject mapping.