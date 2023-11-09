13 vehicles torched across Bangladesh during latest BNP blockade: fire service

As many as 13 vehicles have been set on fire during the latest 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami as part of their anti-government campaign leading up to the national elections.

The incidents were reported in the 27 hours to 9 am on Thursday, according to Talha Bin Jasim, a Fire Service Control Room official.

In Dhaka, five vehicles were burnt in Hazaribagh, Tantibazar, Kakoli, Mirpur and Dhanmondi. Another three vehicles were set ablaze in Gazipur, one in Khagrachhari, one in Rajshahi's Shibganj, two in Barishal's Gournadi, and one in Noakhali.

The torched vehicles include seven buses, four covered vans, and two trucks.