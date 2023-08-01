Normal monsoon rain, short-term floods in August forecast for Bangladesh

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast normal monsoon showers throughout August after below average rainfall in July.
Heavy rainfall may trigger short-term floods in north, northeast and southeast this month, the Met Office said on Tuesday.
One or two monsoon depressions are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and one may turn into a seasonal low.
The northern and central regions may experience moderate thunderstorms for two to three days.
In July, Chattogram experienced around 66 percent less rainfall than the normal level.
In Dhaka, it was over 48 percent less than normal, but nearly 10 percent more than the expected rainfall in Sylhet.
“The rainfall in August is likely to be normal,” said meteorologist Omar Faruque.
A deep depression over the bay crossed the coasts on Tuesday evening.
The Met Office advised fishing trawlers to remain in shelter and asked the seaports to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No. 3.
But some fishermen ventured into the sea and seven trawlers sank in Bhola.
Locals rescued 67 of them, but six went missing.
The Met Office also forecast some mild heatwaves in August after scorching heat in July.
On Tuesday, a mild heatwave swept over the northern and central regions of the county.
The highest temperature was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius in Bogura.
Dhsaka’s highest temperature was 36.8 degrees Celsius.
The heatwave may abate in some places on Wednesday with temperature falling by 1-2 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many places over the country.