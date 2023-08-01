Normal monsoon rain, short-term floods in August forecast for Bangladesh

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast normal monsoon showers throughout August after below average rainfall in July.

Heavy rainfall may trigger short-term floods in north, northeast and southeast this month, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

One or two monsoon depressions are likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and one may turn into a seasonal low.

The northern and central regions may experience moderate thunderstorms for two to three days.

In July, Chattogram experienced around 66 percent less rainfall than the normal level.