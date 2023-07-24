Police start case after bus accident kills 17 in Jhalakathi

Police have initiated legal action in connection with the deaths of 17 people after a bus fell into a roadside pond in Jhalakathi.
SI Sushankar of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station registered a case against three people on Sunday night, said SP Afruzul Hoque Tutul.
The accused in the case are bus driver Mohan, 40, his aide Akash, 17, and supervisor Mizan, 30.
All of them are on the run, according to police.
At least 17 people were killed and 35 others injured after a Barishal-bound bus veered out of control and rolled into a pond in the Chatrakanda area of Jhalakathi Gabkhan Dhanshiri Union on Saturday.
Afruzul said that the police filed a case as no one else lodged one on behalf of the victims.
Meanwhile, a five-strong probe committee headed by the additional district magistrate has been formed by the local administration to find out the cause of the accident.