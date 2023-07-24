Police start case after bus accident kills 17 in Jhalakathi

Police have initiated legal action in connection with the deaths of 17 people after a bus fell into a roadside pond in Jhalakathi.

SI Sushankar of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station registered a case against three people on Sunday night, said SP Afruzul Hoque Tutul.

The accused in the case are bus driver Mohan, 40, his aide Akash, 17, and supervisor Mizan, 30.

All of them are on the run, according to police.