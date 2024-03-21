    বাংলা

    Chief justice leaves courtroom as leaking ceiling halts Bangladesh court proceedings

    All five Appellate Division judges, including the Chief justice, left the courtroom when water started dripping from the ceiling

    Water leakage from the ceiling disrupted proceedings at the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, leading judges to temporarily leave the courtroom.

    The incident occurred on Thursday morning, causing an 18-minute suspension of court proceedings as water began to drip directly onto the justices' seats.

    Among those affected was Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and four other judges, who vacated the courtroom at 9:44 am.

    Court officials acted quickly to rearrange the seating by removing the chairs, which were accumulating water from the roof, to prevent further disruption. The court reconvened at 10:02 am.

    After the trial resumed, Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said, “The courtroom ceiling is in a hazardous condition. An engineer should take a proper look into it.”

    In response, CJ Hassan said the engineers would begin repair works later on Thursday.

