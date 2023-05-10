Bangladesh to evacuate 555 nationals from Sudan to Jeddah by air

The Bangladesh government has decided to use four special flights to evacuate 555 nationals from conflict-hit Sudan to Jeddah before bringing them home.

Three of the flights will be operated on Wednesday and one on Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said at a press conference.

“We couldn’t bring back the Bangladeshis from Sudan as fast as we had thought. After consulting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we’ve decided to operate four flights from Port Sudan to Jeddah at our own cost,” he said.

On May 2, 682 Bangladeshis reached Jeddah from Port Sudan by Royal Saudi Air Force flights and 136 of them returned home by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Monday.