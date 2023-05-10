    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to evacuate 555 nationals from Sudan to Jeddah by air

    Four special flights will be operated to evacuate the stranded Bangladeshis

    The Bangladesh government has decided to use four special flights to evacuate 555 nationals from conflict-hit Sudan to Jeddah before bringing them home.

    Three of the flights will be operated on Wednesday and one on Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said at a press conference.

    “We couldn’t bring back the Bangladeshis from Sudan as fast as we had thought. After consulting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we’ve decided to operate four flights from Port Sudan to Jeddah at our own cost,” he said.

    On May 2, 682 Bangladeshis reached Jeddah from Port Sudan by Royal Saudi Air Force flights and 136 of them returned home by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Monday.

    Shahriar said 555 Bangladeshis were still at Port Sudan after their evacuation by bus from capital Khartoum, where the army was fighting a paramilitary force.

    “They are safe now. We’ve sent money to the charge d'affaires there. He is arranging cooked or dry food, whichever is suitable, for them,” the state minister said.

    “There may be some problems in the temporary shelter. However, No one has complained to us.”

    Battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mid-April have killed hundreds of people and wounded thousands of others, disrupted aid supplies.

    The conflict has sent 100,000 refugees fleeing abroad, turning parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum into war zones and derailed an internationally backed plan to usher in civilian rule following years of unrest and uprisings.

