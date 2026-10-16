Bangladesh seeks explanation from Saudi Arabia over executions of two nationals

The Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah has sought details through diplomatic channels after Saudi authorities executed two Bangladeshi nationals in Makkah over alleged “immoral acts” inside a mosque without informing the mission.

The consulate sent a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jeddah after media reports emerged about the executions, officials at the ministry and the consulate confirmed on Thursday.

The officials, who requested anonymity, said the mission had received no notification or diplomatic correspondence about the case, either during the legal proceedings or after the executions.

The consulate learned about the matter through reports citing the Saudi state news agency, one official said.

The official also said, “The report mentions only two names – Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akter. However, there is no information regarding their iqama [residency permit] or passports. Furthermore, there is no official way to determine their citizenship based on this report.”

“We have asked: What is their citizenship? Which country are they from? What did they do? We have requested full details, specifically, why this action was taken against them,” the official said.

The two individuals were executed in Makkah on Wednesday, according to Saudi news outlet Ajel News, which cited a statement from the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior.

The ministry said security forces had arrested the individuals for engaging in “immoral acts” inside a mosque. Following an investigation, they were charged in court and sentenced to death.

The statement said the court considered the sanctity of the time and place and found the crime proven. The executions were carried out after final approval from the relevant authorities.

However, the ministry did not specify the nature of the alleged acts that led to the death sentences.