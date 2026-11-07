Children among seven Bangladeshis killed in Saudi road crash

Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah has confirmed that a road accident in Saudi Arabia has killed seven Bangladeshis, including women and children.

The accident happened late on Friday night, local time, as they were returning to Jeddah from Medina.

Two employees of Al-Abir Cold Store, a frozen seafood producer and supplier, and four of their relatives were among the dead. The seventh victim was the wife of an employee.

The dead have been identified as storekeeper Ziaur Rahman, his two sons and daughter; storekeeper Alam Shah and his 1-month-old daughter; and the wife of forklift driver Md Elias.

A truck rammed the bus carrying the Bangladeshis from behind. The bodies have been kept in the morgue of a local hospital, where the injured have also been admitted.