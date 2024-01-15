Bad weather forces President Shahabuddin to postpone Pabna visit

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has postponed a tour to his hometown Pabna because of bad weather amid dense winter fog and shivering cold across Bangladesh.



He was scheduled to depart Dhaka by a helicopter at noon on Monday and arrive in Pabna half an hour later.



“The president’s visit has been postponed because of bad weather. He will arrive in Pabna on Tuesday if the weather improves, but the time has not been fixed,” said Md Asaduzzaman, deputy commissioner of Pabna.



Shahabuddin’s Protocol Officer Mamunul Haque on Sunday announced the president’s planned four-day visit.



The president was supposed to spend the night at Pabna Circuit House after a guard of honour there.



According to the itinerary, he would return to Dhaka on Jan 18 after attending several programmes.