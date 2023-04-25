Hasina flies to Tokyo, starting 2-week trip to 3 countries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has flown to Tokyo, Japan, kicking off her two-week visit to three countries, including the US and the UK.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off at 7:56 am on Tuesday carrying the prime minister and her entourage.
A total of eight memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed between Bangladesh and Japan during Hasina's visit. Later, she will travel to Washington to take part in celebrating the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh-World Bank partnership. Hasina will attend an event where Dhaka is expected to sign a $2.25 loan agreement, including $500 million in budget support, with the World Bank.
Hasina will leave Washington for London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles. She is scheduled to return home on May 9.
Among the three countries, the Japan visit has particular importance for Bangladesh as the government hopes the visit will lead the Bangladesh-Japan relationship to reach the point of a 'sustainable partnership'.
DEFENCE COOPERATION AMONG MOUS
On Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam shared the details of the prime minister's Japan visit in a press briefing.
Hasina, invited by her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will visit Japan from Apr 25 to Apr 28, he said. The eight MoUs likely to be signed between the two countries include one on defence cooperation.
The MoUs will be signed on Wednesday following a top-level meeting between the two prime ministers, and in their presence, he said.
"You all know that Bangladesh has enhanced its economic capacity. We want to strengthen our defence forces as well. As part of that effort, the MoU will be signed. There's no other agenda," the state minister said regarding the MoU on defence.
“Now we have enhanced our capacities and invested in every possible sector. All these are done as part of the government’s capacity enhancement programmes,” he said.
The signing of MoUs will remain bilateral and no other countries will be part of it.
Apart from defence cooperation, Bangladesh-Japan MoUs will include agriculture, metro-rail, industrial upgradation, ship recycling, customs, intellectual property rights, ICT and cyber security issues.
Hasina will reach Tokyo at 5 pm local time on Tuesday. She will be welcomed with a guard of honour.
The prime minister will also have an audience with Naruhito, the emperor of Japan on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host a working dinner in Hasina’s honour at his residence.
During the visit, Hasina is scheduled to attend an investment summit and a community reception along with bilateral meetings.
In addition, the prime minister will present the “Friends of the Liberation War” honour to a few Japanese nationals.
WASHINGTON VISIT
Sheikh Hasina will visit the US to attend an event celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh's relations with the World Bank after her trip to Japan.
The World Bank will host the event at its headquarters in Washington on May 1. World Bank President David Malpass and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will speak at the event.
Dhaka expects the signing of a $2.25 billion loan agreement at the event. An official at the ERD said the loan agreement, which includes budgetary support, could be signed in the prime minister's presence during the ceremony.
The prime minister is scheduled to stay in Washington until May 4, attending various events, including the golden jubilee celebration, and then will return home via London.