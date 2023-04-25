Hasina flies to Tokyo, starting 2-week trip to 3 countries

Hasina will leave Washington for London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles. She is scheduled to return home on May 9.

Among the three countries, the Japan visit has particular importance for Bangladesh as the government hopes the visit will lead the Bangladesh-Japan relationship to reach the point of a 'sustainable partnership'.

DEFENCE COOPERATION AMONG MOUS

On Monday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam shared the details of the prime minister's Japan visit in a press briefing.

Hasina, invited by her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will visit Japan from Apr 25 to Apr 28, he said. The eight MoUs likely to be signed between the two countries include one on defence cooperation.

The MoUs will be signed on Wednesday following a top-level meeting between the two prime ministers, and in their presence, he said.

"You all know that Bangladesh has enhanced its economic capacity. We want to strengthen our defence forces as well. As part of that effort, the MoU will be signed. There's no other agenda," the state minister said regarding the MoU on defence.

“Now we have enhanced our capacities and invested in every possible sector. All these are done as part of the government’s capacity enhancement programmes,” he said.