Will boycott Gazipur polls if it becomes a repeat of 2018, says Rony

Sarkar Shah Noor Islam Rony, an independent candidate in the Gazipur City Corporation election, has expressed his satisfaction with the voting atmosphere in the morning but expressed doubts about what will happen later, citing his experiences in previous elections.

Rony, the son of a BNP family, said he will boycott the election if it becomes a repeat of the 2018 city polls.

Voting in the city corporation began via electronic voting machines at 8 am on Thursday. Rony, who used the elephant symbol, cast his ballot at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital Centre in Tongi.

After casting his ballot, the independent candidate alleged that his agents faced obstructions at several polling centres.