    বাংলা

    Motorcyclist dies after collision with bus in Satkhira

    A pillion rider was also injured in the collision with a Dhaka-bound bus in Tala Upazila

    Satkhira Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 August 2023, 08:06 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 08:06 AM

    A motorcyclist has died when a bus hit his two-wheeler in Satkhira's Tala Upazila.

    Another man riding pillion was injured in the accident that occurred around 9 am on Friday on the Satkhira -Khulna highway, said Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Patkelghata Police Station.

    The dead man, 28-year-old Mahmudul Islam, was a professional motorcycle driver.

    A Dhaka-bound bus of Emad Paribahan from Satkhira collided with the motorcycle coming from Patkelghata, killing Mahmudul instantly, said OC Mahbubur.

    Md Sifa, the passenger on the bike, was rescued by locals and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

    RELATED STORIES
    24 injured in clash between Khulna Medical College Hospital students and traders
    24 hurt in clash between KMCH students, traders
    Over 100 drug stores outside Khulna Medical College Hospital have been closed since the violence, causing suffering for patients
    Trailblazing women like Julia want to play for the national team
    Trailblazing women like Julia want to play for the national team
    Julia aims to soar as high as her idols Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana and one day take the field by storm as a member of the national team
    Three burnt as gas leak sparks fire in Narayanganj home
    Three burnt in Narayanganj gas fire
    The victims were admitted to Dhaka's Sheikh Hasina National burn institute in critical condition
    Neighbour arrested over man's stabbing death in Jhenaidah
    Man stabbed to death in Jhenaidah
    Mehedi Hasan went out to buy cigarettes at midnight when he got into an argument with his neighbour and was fatally stabbed

    Opinion

    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib