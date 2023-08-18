Motorcyclist dies after collision with bus in Satkhira

A motorcyclist has died when a bus hit his two-wheeler in Satkhira's Tala Upazila.

Another man riding pillion was injured in the accident that occurred around 9 am on Friday on the Satkhira -Khulna highway, said Mahbubur Rahman, chief of Patkelghata Police Station.

The dead man, 28-year-old Mahmudul Islam, was a professional motorcycle driver.

A Dhaka-bound bus of Emad Paribahan from Satkhira collided with the motorcycle coming from Patkelghata, killing Mahmudul instantly, said OC Mahbubur.

Md Sifa, the passenger on the bike, was rescued by locals and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.