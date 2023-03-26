Bangladesh is observing 52 years of independence

Bangladesh is observing 52 years of its independence from Pakistan by remembering the 30 million martyrs of the nine-month Liberation War.

The day will be heralded with gun salutes at dawn on Sunday. President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead the tributes to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Dhaka.

The British quit the Indian subcontinent in 1947, but the people of Bengali-dominated East Pakistan were left shackled by West Pakistan rulers’ oppression for decades before Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the Bengalis to independence in 1971.