Police to probe mugging cases even without complaints filed, says DMP chief Faruq

In a bid to tackle growing incidents of mugging, Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Golam Khandker Faruq has announced that law enforcement will initiate probes when such a crime is reported, even if no formal complaint is lodged.

Law enforcers have been instructed not to leave any incident related to mugging uninvestigated, Faruq said on Thursday.

A growing sense of unease gripped residents of Dhaka during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays due to a spate of muggings. Concerns came to a head when a police constable was hacked to death by muggers upon returning to the city after the Eid break. Meanwhile, on the night of Eid, Rakibul Hasan Rana, an assistant producer at Independent TV, was stabbed and robbed in Hatirjheel.

Numerous muggings occur on a daily basis in the capital, but a significant majority of these incidents go unreported.