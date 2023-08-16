Doctor files GD after receiving 'murder threats' over Sayedee’s death

A physician has reportedly been threatened with death following the passing of Delwar Hossain Sayedee, a convicted war criminal, in hospital care.
Prof SM Mostafa Zaman, a cardiologist at the Bangabandhu Shekh Mujib Medical University, filed a general diary (GD) over the matter with the Dhanmondi Police Station on Tuesday.
Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sayedee was initially taken to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur after he fell ill in prison. He was subsequently admitted to BSMMU on Aug 13.
Zaman was one of the specialists attending to Sayedee, who died on Aug 14.
The physician accused ‘certain individuals’ of spreading ‘false information’ against him on social media and YouTube. Zaman expressed concerns about his personal safety after receiving 'threats of harm' and 'murder'.
He flagged the Facebook and YouTube profiles of the miscreants as he believes they, along with their followers, pose a threat to him and his family's well-being.
After filing the GD, Zaman told the media that as a physician, he treats all patients equally, irrespective of religion, sect, or political affiliation.
“This was the case with him [Sayedee] as well. We provided the best treatment to the patient. There is no substance to the false claims of medical mistreatment that are being spread now.”
Prof Zaman said "rumours" circulated about him online on Tuesday, labelling him a ‘killer’.
“Some people have threatened to kill me, so I came to file a GD. I have been working at BSMMU for the past 26 years, serving patients. I hope those who are spreading misinformation will realise their mistakes.”
Parvez Islam, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station, said law enforcers would investigate the issue with the court’s permission.