Doctor files GD after receiving 'murder threats' over Sayedee’s death

A physician has reportedly been threatened with death following the passing of Delwar Hossain Sayedee, a convicted war criminal, in hospital care.

Prof SM Mostafa Zaman, a cardiologist at the Bangabandhu Shekh Mujib Medical University, filed a general diary (GD) over the matter with the Dhanmondi Police Station on Tuesday.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sayedee was initially taken to the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur after he fell ill in prison. He was subsequently admitted to BSMMU on Aug 13.

Zaman was one of the specialists attending to Sayedee, who died on Aug 14.