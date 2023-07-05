A Kushtia man was convicted of his wife's murder. RAB arrests him 16 years later

DNA found in the residence of the Bangladeshi suspect has reportedly been matched to the victim
The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a Kushtia man convicted in the murder of his wife, 16 years after the killing.
The convict identified as 60-year-old Rabiul Islam was arrested in Gazipur’s Joydebpur area on Tuesday night.
Rabiul was accused of killing his wife in Daulatpur, according to a RAB-3 statement. He had been absconding for 16 years.
The case was filed against Rabiul at the Daulatpur Police Station in 2007. After a long trial, the court sentenced Rabiul to life in prison in 2021.
Rabiul went into hiding after the case was filed. He led a fugitive’s life and moved from place to place to avoid capture.
Details of the murder were not included in the RAB statement. Legal action will be taken against the detainee, RAB said.