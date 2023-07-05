A Kushtia man was convicted of his wife's murder. RAB arrests him 16 years later

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested a Kushtia man convicted in the murder of his wife, 16 years after the killing.

The convict identified as 60-year-old Rabiul Islam was arrested in Gazipur’s Joydebpur area on Tuesday night.

Rabiul was accused of killing his wife in Daulatpur, according to a RAB-3 statement. He had been absconding for 16 years.