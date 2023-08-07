Met Office forecasts heavy rain across Bangladesh, issues warning signal No. 3 for seaports

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Monday.
Local warning signal No. 3 has been issued for Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra seaports. Fishing boats and trawlers present in the North Bay have been advised to exercise caution and avoid operations near the coastal areas until further notice.
Dhaka has been experiencing erratic showers since morning. The pattern is likely to continue throughout August, according to the Met Office.
"There will be rain all across the country today. It will rain in Dhaka too. Heavy rainfall is expected in some places because of the active seasonal weather,” said meteorologist Khondkar Hafizur Rahman.
"We have been saying for a few days now that there will be heavy rainfall. We mentioned something about the issue of landslides. Due to this reason, we have asked the maritime ports to hoist warning signal No. 3.”
Starting from 9 am on Monday, the weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, including occasional gusty winds, in most places of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is possible in some locations across the country.
In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Chattogram at 322 millimetres. Barishal ranked second in terms of rainfall. Khepupara in Patuakhali experienced 316 millimetres of rainfall, during this time.
Temperatures have decreased across the country due to rain. In the past 24 hours, the highest temperature was recorded in Rangpur’s Sayedpur at 33.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was recorded in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, Rangamati, and Kutubdia, measuring at 24 degrees Celsius.
The monsoon is active over Bangladesh and is prevalent over the North Bay of Bengal, according to the weather forecast. The monsoon axis extends from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and the central region of Bangladesh to Assam.
Due to the influence of active monsoon, deep circulating clouds are forming over the North Bay region.
As a result, stormy winds may blow over North Bay and adjacent coastal areas and sea ports of Bangladesh.