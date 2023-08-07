Met Office forecasts heavy rain across Bangladesh, issues warning signal No. 3 for seaports

"There will be rain all across the country today. It will rain in Dhaka too. Heavy rainfall is expected in some places because of the active seasonal weather,” said meteorologist Khondkar Hafizur Rahman.

"We have been saying for a few days now that there will be heavy rainfall. We mentioned something about the issue of landslides. Due to this reason, we have asked the maritime ports to hoist warning signal No. 3.”

Starting from 9 am on Monday, the weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, including occasional gusty winds, in most places of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is possible in some locations across the country.

In the last 24 hours, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Chattogram at 322 millimetres. Barishal ranked second in terms of rainfall. Khepupara in Patuakhali experienced 316 millimetres of rainfall, during this time.