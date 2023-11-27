Foreign powers interfering in upcoming election, says CEC

The Awami League already completed the sales of its nomination forms and announced the names of its candidates. The Jatiya Party is on the verge of announcing theirs.



The BNP, its long-time ally Jamaat-e-Islami, and other like-minded parties, however, continued to enforce hartals and blockades calling for the government to resign giving way to a non-partisan caretaker government.



They claimed the upcoming election would be ‘one-sided’ and the election schedule should be scrapped. The ‘chasm’ between the political parties regarding the election is undesirable, the CEC said.



“They [foreigners] have a sole demand that we ensure the upcoming election is free, fair, and credible. We can’t opt for any falsehood. Our political leadership has become divided over the fairness of the election. We did not wish for it.”



Awal said that fairness and credibility in an election are something to believe in and not to be seen with open eyes. That public perception could not be measured with any scale. If the public considers the election as free, fair, and credible, then it is acceptable, he said.