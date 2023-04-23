Met Office forecasts storm in 20 districts, cautionary signal for river ports issued

“The cautionary signal is to warn people at the river ports as the gusty wind may cause some trouble there,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

Rain in different parts of the country on Thursday and Friday brought some respite from the heat wave sweeping through Bangladesh for the past few days.

It also rained on Saturday, Eid day as forecast by the Met Office.

Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature on Thursday with the mercury rising to a maximum of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature dropped to 40.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Jashore on Friday.

The mercury dipped further to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The highest day temperature was recorded in Mongla and Jashore on that day. Dhaka recorded its highest temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on Monday, the highest temperature in the country stood at 43 degrees Celsius in Pabna’s Ishwardi. It was the highest temperature in five decades.