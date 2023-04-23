Met Office forecasts storm in 20 districts, cautionary signal for river ports issued

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain or thunderstorms in 20 districts.
The Met Office also issued cautionary signal No. 1 for river ports as it expects gusty winds with a speed of 45 kilometres to 60 kilometres per hour.
The cautionary signal will be applicable until 1 pm on Sunday, the Met Office said in a notice.
The 20 districts within the radius of the storm are Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet.
“The cautionary signal is to warn people at the river ports as the gusty wind may cause some trouble there,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.
Rain in different parts of the country on Thursday and Friday brought some respite from the heat wave sweeping through Bangladesh for the past few days.
It also rained on Saturday, Eid day as forecast by the Met Office.
Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature on Thursday with the mercury rising to a maximum of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature dropped to 40.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Jashore on Friday.
The mercury dipped further to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The highest day temperature was recorded in Mongla and Jashore on that day. Dhaka recorded its highest temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius.
Earlier on Monday, the highest temperature in the country stood at 43 degrees Celsius in Pabna’s Ishwardi. It was the highest temperature in five decades.
The temperature is likely to remain unchanged in Dhaka and its surrounding areas for six hours from 7 am on Sunday, the Met Office said. The sky will be partially cloudy. It also forecasts a wind speed of 8 to 12 kilometres per hour.
Later, the wind speed may increase to 30-40 kilometres as temporary gusts alongside rain and thunderstorms.
The mercury stood at 28 degrees Celsius in Dhaka at 6 am on Sunday with a humidity of 62 percent.
The rainfall recorded in Dhaka on Saturday was 1 millimetre.