    বাংলা

    Met Office forecasts storm in 20 districts, cautionary signal for river ports issued

    Rain in different parts of the country on Thursday and Friday brought a little respite from the heat

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 April 2023, 08:18 AM
    Updated : 23 April 2023, 08:18 AM

    The Meteorological Department has forecast rain or thunderstorms in 20 districts.

    The Met Office also issued cautionary signal No. 1 for river ports as it expects gusty winds with a speed of 45 kilometres to 60 kilometres per hour.

    The cautionary signal will be applicable until 1 pm on Sunday, the Met Office said in a notice.

    The 20 districts within the radius of the storm are Rangpur, Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Cumilla, Chattogram and Sylhet.

    “The cautionary signal is to warn people at the river ports as the gusty wind may cause some trouble there,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid.

    Rain in different parts of the country on Thursday and Friday brought some respite from the heat wave sweeping through Bangladesh for the past few days.

    It also rained on Saturday, Eid day as forecast by the Met Office.

    Chuadanga recorded the highest temperature on Thursday with the mercury rising to a maximum of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature dropped to 40.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Jashore on Friday.

    The mercury dipped further to 38 degrees Celsius on Saturday. The highest day temperature was recorded in Mongla and Jashore on that day. Dhaka recorded its highest temperature at 36.2 degrees Celsius.

    Earlier on Monday, the highest temperature in the country stood at 43 degrees Celsius in Pabna’s Ishwardi. It was the highest temperature in five decades.

    The temperature is likely to remain unchanged in Dhaka and its surrounding areas for six hours from 7 am on Sunday, the Met Office said. The sky will be partially cloudy. It also forecasts a wind speed of 8 to 12 kilometres per hour.

    Later, the wind speed may increase to 30-40 kilometres as temporary gusts alongside rain and thunderstorms.

    The mercury stood at 28 degrees Celsius in Dhaka at 6 am on Sunday with a humidity of 62 percent.

    The rainfall recorded in Dhaka on Saturday was 1 millimetre.

    RELATED STORIES
    Met Office warns heatwave to intensify, temperature may hit 42 degrees Celsius
    Met Office warns heatwave to intensify
    The current mild to moderate heatwave is likely to continue for a week and intensify further, as temperatures rise to 42 degrees Celsius
    Dhaka Metro Rail staffer lies under the shadow of a tree, looking for relief from the scorching sun on Saturday, Apr 8, 2023.
    Temperatures fall, but little relief from heat
    The record-breaking high temperatures of Monday have dropped slightly and rain is forecast for the evening
    Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
    Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
    Though the heat has abated slightly in the capital, other parts of the country are still experiencing scorching weather
    Bangladesh bakes as heatwave brings decade-high 40.2C temperature to Dhaka
    Dhaka buckles under record-breaking 40.2C
    The city witnessed the second-highest temperature in 60 years, matching the previous record a decade ago, while Chuadanga recorded highest temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius on first day of Baishakh

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan