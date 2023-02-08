‘He did nothing wrong’: Shooting death of Narayanganj restaurant manager plunges family into despair

As the news of her husband's death rang out from the local mosque's loudspeaker after Asr prayers, Asma Zaman covered her ears in disbelief. Her eldest daughter, Nusrat Zaman Shrabon, cut a dejected figure next to her, while her younger child, Tasnia Tarannum Ikra, cried herself to sleep.

That was the scene on Tuesday at the home of Shafiul Alam Kajol, general manager of Sultan Bhai Kacchi, a restaurant in Narayanganj’s Chashara, who was fatally shot at his workplace.

Kajol, 47, died on Monday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, a day after the shooting, which occurred during an altercation between his boss and the building owner over the payment of utility bills.

Kajol was a native of Kushiara village in Narayanganj. He lived in a flat with his wife and two daughters. Shrabon, 18, sat for the HSC exam this year, while Ikra, 11, is a fifth grader.