    Woman stabbed to death in Teknaf Rohingya camp

    Nur Kamal, the victim’s husband, has been on the run since the incident, police say

    Cox’s Bazar & Teknaf Correspondentsbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 August 2023, 11:49 AM
    Updated : 25 August 2023, 11:49 AM

    A Rohingya woman has allegedly been stabbed to death by her husband over a domestic dispute at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.

    The victim was identified as 23-year-old Adia Khatun, a resident of the Alikhali Rohingya Camp-25 in Hnila Union.

    Her husband, Nur Kamal, has been on the run since the incident occurred early on Friday, according to Teknaf Model Police Station chief Mohammad Zobayer Syed.

    “Kamal runs a tea stall at the camp. He went home around 9 am and stabbed his wife with a knife during an altercation. The neighbours found Adia lying in a pool of blood after her husband left,” said Nurul Amin, a community leader.

    Adia was rushed to the IRC Hospital in the camp, where a doctor declared her dead.

    Police recovered her body and sent it to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

    Legal actions are being taken over the incident, Zobayer said.

