Woman stabbed to death in Teknaf Rohingya camp

A Rohingya woman has allegedly been stabbed to death by her husband over a domestic dispute at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar's Teknaf Upazila.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Adia Khatun, a resident of the Alikhali Rohingya Camp-25 in Hnila Union.
Her husband, Nur Kamal, has been on the run since the incident occurred early on Friday, according to Teknaf Model Police Station chief Mohammad Zobayer Syed.
“Kamal runs a tea stall at the camp. He went home around 9 am and stabbed his wife with a knife during an altercation. The neighbours found Adia lying in a pool of blood after her husband left,” said Nurul Amin, a community leader.
Adia was rushed to the IRC Hospital in the camp, where a doctor declared her dead.
Police recovered her body and sent it to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
Legal actions are being taken over the incident, Zobayer said.