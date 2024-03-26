53 years and counting, family searches for remains of Captain Bashar who vanished in 1971 war

"After he was captured by the Pakistani army during the war, some of his comrades informed my mother that he was taken to Dhaka Cantonment from Chattogram, where he suffered severe torture during interrogation."

Iqbal's voice trembled with emotion, and his eyes were filled with tears.

After a brief halt, Iqbal shared: "I was born on Jul 7 in Dhaka. My mother was alone at the time, staying at one of her uncles’ houses. After the war, she faced many challenges moving to Panchagarh. Since then, we have lived in my grandfather's house, where we grew up. Our ancestral home was in Nilphamari, and both families decided to settle us here.

“My grandfather, Dr Salimullah, was a prominent figure in the local anti-British movement. My mother died in 1992 while I was still a student."

When asked about their lives after losing both parents at a young age, Iqbal said, "Life goes on, it doesn't really stop. We've just been moving forward."

"When Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman called for independence on Mar 7, army officers and soldiers were inspired just like the rest of the Bengalis. They were also organising internally. We heard he even affixed a Bangladeshi flag to my sister's perambulator," Iqbal said.

"There are no official records, only anecdotes from his friends and my mother."

Iqbal’s sister Gul Nahar has penned articles in media outlets seeking information about their father's fate. In these writings, she consistently states that their father was killed on May 29, 1971, by the forces under General Tikka Khan, known as the butcher of Bangladesh.

Gul Nahar mentions that Major Sarfaraz, acting on Tikka Khan's orders, attempted to coerce their father into testifying against Bangabandhu, but he adamantly refused.

She also said their mother remained under house arrest at a relative’s residence in Dhanmondi Road No. 20, closely monitored by Pakistani Captain Moazzem, who later handed over their father's military uniform to them in early June.