Separate road accidents in Dhaka's Jatrabari leave two dead

Two men have died in separate road accidents in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.
The victims were identified as Md Miraj Mia, 25, and Md Selim, 23.
Miraj was crossing the Jatrabari intersection on foot when a bus hit him from behind around 4:45 am on Friday, said Sub-inspector Md Tuhin Mia of Jatrabari Police Station.
Police took a gravely injured Miraj to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Miraj, a native of Chandpur, worked in a garment factory.
In a separate incident, a 'Thikana Paribahan' bus slammed a rickshaw on the Matuail Hashem Road around 2 am.
Rickshaw passengers Selim and Saddam, 20, were injured in the incident. They were brought to DMCH where Selim was declared dead.
Mymensingh-native Selim worked as a driver for 'Shomoy Paribahan', said Md Sajib Islam, bus supervisor in the company.
Saddam was an aide to a Shomoy Paribahan bus driver, he added. They both had parked their buses in Jatrabari and were going home on a rickshaw.
The authorities have been informed about both incidents, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of the DMCH Police Outpost.