Separate road accidents in Dhaka's Jatrabari leave two dead

Two men have died in separate road accidents in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

The victims were identified as Md Miraj Mia, 25, and Md Selim, 23.

Miraj was crossing the Jatrabari intersection on foot when a bus hit him from behind around 4:45 am on Friday, said Sub-inspector Md Tuhin Mia of Jatrabari Police Station.

Police took a gravely injured Miraj to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Miraj, a native of Chandpur, worked in a garment factory.