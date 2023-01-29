    বাংলা

    Fire burns down shops, garage in Old Dhaka's Gendaria

    The fire caused an estimated Tk 500,000 worth of damage but no casualties were reported

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 08:07 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 08:07 AM


    A fire has destroyed several tin-roofed shops and a rickshaw garage in Old Dhaka's Gendaria.

    Four firefighting units from Sutrapur and Postogola were dispatched to the scene after the incident was reported in the early hours of Sunday, according to the fire service.

    It took the emergency workers half an hour to douse the flames, according to Rakibul Hasan, a Fire Service Control Room officer. But 10 plastics and junk shops along with the garage were burnt down by then.

    The incident resulted in an estimated loss of Tk 500,000, but no casualties were reported, according to Rakibul.

    The authorities could not immediately identify the cause of the fire.

