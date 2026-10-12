Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader’s Dhaka residence attacked

The residence of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has come under attack, with a group hurling bricks and stones at the building and shattering windows.

The incident took place around 10:40am on Monday in Uttara's Sector 7.

Shaurya Deepto Surya, press secretary to the Jatiya Party chairman, told bdnews24.com: "We are deeply concerned to report that a group of miscreants attacked the Uttara residence of Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader at approximately 10:40am today."

Describing the incident, he said a group of men and women carrying banners gathered outside the residence around 10:30am.

About 10 minutes later, they began throwing bricks and stones at the house. At one point, members of the group started vandalising the building.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Quader said he was having breakfast when the attack began.

"I was having breakfast in the morning when suddenly stones started being thrown at the house from all sides. There weren't many people at home at that hour.

"The windowpanes shattered, scattering glass across the drawing room. But because the gate was locked, no one could get inside."

Asked who the attackers were, he said: "I was inside, so I couldn't tell who they were."

Mohammad Khalid Mansur, chief of Uttara West Police Station, said police received a call from an unknown number around 11am reporting the attack.

"We went there as soon as we received the information, but found no one. Around 30 to 40 people attacked the house under the banner of the general public. They threw stones and vandalised the building from outside, but no one managed to get inside."

He said the situation had since returned to normal and police personnel had been deployed at the scene.