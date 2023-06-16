BGB says BSF claim that people of Bawm tribe fled to India is KNF propaganda

Members of the Bawm ethnic group are crossing the border from Bandarban into Mizoram, India’s Border Security Force says - a claim dismissed by the Border Guard Bangladesh.
The BGB says the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front may be running a false propaganda campaign by forcing the Bawms into India.
BGB chief Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan briefed the media about the matter at a press conference in the force’s headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday after recent BGB-BSF director general-level talks in New Delhi.
When the BSF raised the issue about the Bawms, the BGB chief noted that members of the tribes in the hill tracts live on both sides of the border and many of these families have relatives on the other side.
“It appears that terrorists are conducting propaganda against the Bangladesh government's firm steps to suppress the Kuki-Chin National Army.
“As part of the propaganda, the KNA terrorists might have forced some people into Mizoram. We’ve assured them [India] of taking back the people by confirming their identities following due process,”
Bangladesh has been conducting a joint operation in the remote hills of Bandarban against the KNF, also known as the Bawm Paraty, and Islamist militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, who took training with the help of the separatist tribal group.
As gunfights between the security forces and the Bawm Party forced villagers to flee, police said around 300 to 400 people went to India and took shelter in their relatives’ homes there in February.
Many believe Bawm Party’s leader Nathan Bawm is spreading propaganda videos on social media from India’s Mizoram.
Asked if he discussed the issue with the Indian authorities, Maj Gen Nazmul said such discussions should take place at the home ministry level.
He said the BGB did not raise the supply of arms to the KNF because Bangladesh does not have specific information about whether the Bawm Party is getting the weapons from India or Myanmar.
He said the BGB sought India’s help in suppressing the KNF if the separatists have activities on their side of the border.
The BGB-BSF talks were held from Jun 11-14, followed by the signing of a join discussion instrument.
Maj Gen Nazmul said they discussed ways to end killings at the border, trespassing, trafficking in human, drugs, gold and arms during the talks.