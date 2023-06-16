BGB says BSF claim that people of Bawm tribe fled to India is KNF propaganda

Members of the Bawm ethnic group are crossing the border from Bandarban into Mizoram, India’s Border Security Force says - a claim dismissed by the Border Guard Bangladesh.

The BGB says the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front may be running a false propaganda campaign by forcing the Bawms into India.

BGB chief Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan briefed the media about the matter at a press conference in the force’s headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday after recent BGB-BSF director general-level talks in New Delhi.

When the BSF raised the issue about the Bawms, the BGB chief noted that members of the tribes in the hill tracts live on both sides of the border and many of these families have relatives on the other side.

“It appears that terrorists are conducting propaganda against the Bangladesh government's firm steps to suppress the Kuki-Chin National Army.