Over 400 tourists stranded on St Martin’s island amid rough weather

Hundreds of tourists have been stranded on St Martin’s island in Cox’s Bazar because of rough weather.

A low pressure system intensified over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday, forcing the authorities to suspend vessel operations and stranding over 400 tourists on the island.

More than 500 tourists set sail from Teknaf to the island onboard the Sindabad, Atlantic and MV Bar Auliya ships on Wednesday morning after over 150 tourists landed on the island overnight.

Around 300 passengers returned to Teknaf in the afternoon, according to Adnan Chowdhury, chief executive of Teknaf Upazila administration.