    Three die as two cars crash in Rupganj

    The driver lost control of one of the cars when its tyre burst, causing it to skid into oncoming traffic

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Dec 2023, 09:29 AM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2023, 09:29 AM

    At least three people have died as two cars crashed head-on in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

    Four others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Dhaka-Purbachal highway near Bhuiyanbari Bridge around 10am on Tuesday, said Additional Police Superintendent Abir Hossain.

    Police have yet to confirm the identities of the victims.

    A car was travelling to Dhaka from Kanchan when its tyre burst, police said citing witnesses. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crossed the road divider and veered into oncoming traffic.

    The car crashed head-on into another car coming from Dhaka, the police officer added. Both cars were severely damaged and seven passengers were injured.

    Police and fire service personnel rescued the victims and took them to the Kurmitola General Hospital, where the doctor declared three dead.

    One of the injured passengers is in critical condition, said ASP Abir.

