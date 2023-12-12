Three die as two cars crash in Rupganj

At least three people have died as two cars crashed head-on in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.
Four others were injured in the accident that occurred on the Dhaka-Purbachal highway near Bhuiyanbari Bridge around 10am on Tuesday, said Additional Police Superintendent Abir Hossain.
Police have yet to confirm the identities of the victims.
A car was travelling to Dhaka from Kanchan when its tyre burst, police said citing witnesses. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crossed the road divider and veered into oncoming traffic.
The car crashed head-on into another car coming from Dhaka, the police officer added. Both cars were severely damaged and seven passengers were injured.
Police and fire service personnel rescued the victims and took them to the Kurmitola General Hospital, where the doctor declared three dead.
One of the injured passengers is in critical condition, said ASP Abir.