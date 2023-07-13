    বাংলা

    US wants dialogue between political parties ahead of Bangladesh polls

    But the US does not want to be directly involved in the electoral process, says Uzra Zeya

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 July 2023, 11:09 AM
    Updated : 13 July 2023, 11:09 AM

    The United States prefers that Bangladesh's main political parties engage in dialogue ahead of the next general election, but it does not want to be directly involved in the process, according to senior US diplomat Uzra Zeya.

    Zeya, the US under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, spoke to the media after a bilateral meeting with foreign ministry officials in Dhaka on Thursday.

    On the possibility of the US mediating talks between the two main political parties, the Awami League and the BNP, she said a decision on the issue has to be made by Bangladesh.

    "We are all for dialogue, but we do not want to have any direct involvement."

    Zeya is currently in Dhaka with a US delegation on a four-day.

    Earlier, she met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss a range of issues, including human rights, the upcoming general election, and the Rohingya crisis.

    RELATED STORIES
    Senior US diplomat meets PM Hasina during Dhaka visit
    Senior US diplomat meets Hasina
    During her four-day visit, Uzra Zeya is expected to discuss issues ranging from human rights, elections and the Rohingya crisis with officials in Dhaka
    BNP loyalists converge on Naya Paltan ahead of anti-govt rally
    BNP loyalists throng Naya Paltan ahead of rally
    The opposition party is set to launch the final phase of its movement to oust the Awami League government before the general election
    After 20 days of suspension, Payra power plant resumes partial production
    Payra power plant back in production
    The first unit of the plant suspended operations on May 25, and the second unit was shut down on Jun 5 due to a shortage of coals
    File Photo
    Govt hikes rawhide prices by 6%
    The price of salted cowhide has been set at Tk 50-55 per sq foot in Dhaka and Tk 45-48 elsewhere

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan