US wants dialogue between political parties ahead of Bangladesh polls

The United States prefers that Bangladesh's main political parties engage in dialogue ahead of the next general election, but it does not want to be directly involved in the process, according to senior US diplomat Uzra Zeya.

Zeya, the US under secretary of state for democracy and human rights, spoke to the media after a bilateral meeting with foreign ministry officials in Dhaka on Thursday.

On the possibility of the US mediating talks between the two main political parties, the Awami League and the BNP, she said a decision on the issue has to be made by Bangladesh.