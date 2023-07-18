    বাংলা

    Bangladesh ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps after spiral of violence, says home minister

    Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, expresses worries over escalating violence in Rohingya camps

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 July 2023, 02:41 PM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 02:41 PM

    The government is pondering over deploying the army to Rohingya refugee camps to tame the restive situation after multiple violent incidents, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

    He made the statement in response to the worries expressed by Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh.

    The UN official spoke about the escalating violence in the Rohingya camps with Kamal at a meeting in Dhaka on Tuesday.

    “She [Gwyn Lewis] also asked why the violence was taking place in the camps when security forces were present. Whether we have been following the army SOP [standard operating procedure]? We had a candid conversation about everything.”

    The home minister said at least 1.2 million people live in the camps in Teknaf and Ukhiya in the bordering district of Cox’s Bazar, creating risks of violence.

    Kamal also told the UN official that not only the Rohingya but also two Army and Air Force officers died in violence in the camps.

    “We’re aware of the situation and enhancing our capacity to end killings. Our army remains on standby. If needed, we’ll deploy them. We have prepared the SOP accordingly.”

    Violent incidents have been reported regularly in the Rohingya camps. At least 132 murders took place in the camps in the last five and a half years.

    Kamal said 400,000 local residents in Teknaf and Ukhiya faced myriad problems after Bangladesh offered shelter to the Rohingya.

    Their forests and salt fields got damaged as Rohingya took control of the area, Kamal said. “We talked about these issues, too.”

    “We told her that we believe the Rohingya will go back to their own country as early as possible and hope the UN will help with the process.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Rohingya leader killed at Bangladesh camp where ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees
    Rohingya leader killed as ICC prosecutor interviews refugees
    A deputy leader of camp came under knife attack when the ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees at another block
    International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim A A Khan KC
    ICC prosecutor in Cox’s Bazar
    Karim AA Khan KC will meet Rohingya refugees, who are expected to provide testimonies to support the genocide case against Myanmar
    Rohingya refugee children hold placards as they gather at the Kutupalong Refugee Camp to mark the fifth anniversary of their fleeing from neighbouring Myanmar to escape a military crackdown in 2017, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2022. Reuters
    Rohingya refugees face hunger and crime after aid cuts
    The cuts - forced by a massive shortfall in funding - have stoked fears of a rise in acute malnutrition and child deaths in the world's largest refugee settlement
    Chinese and Indians top list of about 21,000 foreigners working in Bangladesh
    China, India top list of foreigners working in Bangladesh
    Foreigners are engaged in development projects, industries and NGOs, among other fields in Bangladesh, says the home minister

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan