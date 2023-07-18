Bangladesh ponders army deployment in Rohingya camps after spiral of violence, says home minister

The government is pondering over deploying the army to Rohingya refugee camps to tame the restive situation after multiple violent incidents, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

He made the statement in response to the worries expressed by Gwyn Lewis, UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh.

The UN official spoke about the escalating violence in the Rohingya camps with Kamal at a meeting in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“She [Gwyn Lewis] also asked why the violence was taking place in the camps when security forces were present. Whether we have been following the army SOP [standard operating procedure]? We had a candid conversation about everything.”