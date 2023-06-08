Pesticide that killed two brothers in Bashundhara is not suitable for home use: police

The pesticide that poisoned two school-going brothers at their home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara is not suitable for use in residences, according to the police.
Harunor Rashid, the head of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said the pesticide is generally used in large garment factories, seed warehouses and other industrial facilities, but not at homes.
Harun briefed the media about the case on Thursday after the arrest of the chairman and managing director of the firm that were tasked by the family with freeing the house from cockroaches.
The workers of the firm, DCS Organisation Limited, applied the pesticide in the house of businessman Mobarak Hossain on Jun 2. After several hours, the family returned home and all fell ill.
Mobarak’s nine-year-old son Shahil Mobarat Zayan died under hospital care on Jun 4. Later in the same day, Shahil’s elder brother Shayan Mobarat Zahin, 15, passed away.
Mobarak, a former president of Dhaka Uttara Royal Club, filed a case with the Vatara Police Station over the deaths of the two boys. Police then arrested DCS worker Titu Molla on Jun 5.
Its Chairman Ashrafuzzaman and Managing Director Farhadul Amin were arrested on Thursday and a Dhaka court granted police three days to quiz them in custody.
Citing Mobarak, police said DCS used aluminium phosphide tablets, which turn into highly toxic gas, at his home. The company asked the family not to enter the house for two hours. They returned home after nine hours, but fell sick.
DB’s Harun said places where aluminium phosphide is applied should be kept off limits to people for 72-96 hours, and then the windows and doors need to be kept open for 24 hours for the gas to go away.
He said police were checking if the company had permission to use the pesticide, from where they collected it and if the chemical was used in the correct proportion.
Mobarak told journalists at the press conference via phone he learnt after the deaths of his two sons that the pesticide was not for use at home.
He claimed nothing was mentioned about it in the written contract with the company.
Expressing fear that the owners of the pest control company may use “dirty money” to influence the trial, Mobarak said he talked about the matter with Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the inspector general of police.
“I demand the trial of the owners, not the workers, of the company.”