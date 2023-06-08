Pesticide that killed two brothers in Bashundhara is not suitable for home use: police

The pesticide that poisoned two school-going brothers at their home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara is not suitable for use in residences, according to the police.

Harunor Rashid, the head of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said the pesticide is generally used in large garment factories, seed warehouses and other industrial facilities, but not at homes.

Harun briefed the media about the case on Thursday after the arrest of the chairman and managing director of the firm that were tasked by the family with freeing the house from cockroaches.

The workers of the firm, DCS Organisation Limited, applied the pesticide in the house of businessman Mobarak Hossain on Jun 2. After several hours, the family returned home and all fell ill.