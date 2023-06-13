    বাংলা

    Life expectancy of Bangladeshis rises to 72.4 years in 2022

    The rate climbs up after a drop in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 June 2023, 09:31 AM
    Updated : 13 June 2023, 09:31 AM

    The average life expectancy in Bangladesh has risen again after a drop in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

    The national statistics agency published the report based on the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 on Tuesday after surveying over 1.3 million people in 2,012 areas across the country.

    The average life expectancy at birth in the country climbed to 72.4 years in 2022 from 72.3 years in 2021. The rate was 72.8 years in 2020.

    Women’s life expectancy, at 74.2 years, surpassed that of males. Men’s life expectancy stood at 70.8 years, compared to 70.6 years in 2021.

    In 2009, when the Awami League came to power, the average life expectancy was 67.2 years.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh’s exports rebound with 26.6% growth in May
    Exports bounce back in May
    The $4.85 billion exports in May still missed the target
    Inflation impact on the poor is much higher than official data, says CAB chief Ghulam Rahman
    Inflation impact more than official data: Ghulam Rahman
    The consumer advocate said that the poorer sections of society are suffering more because the price of necessities has shot up
    Provisional estimate suggests Bangladesh’s per capita income has fallen to $2,765
    Provisional estimate suggests fall in per capita income
    The income counted in dollars has slipped as the taka has depreciated against the greenback, and census shows population growth
    A family shops for children's dresses at a market, ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan April 19, 2023.
    Pakistanis feel inflation pinch before Eid
    Pakistanis have lost more than 50% of their wealth in the last two years in the form of depreciation

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps