Life expectancy of Bangladeshis rises to 72.4 years in 2022

The average life expectancy in Bangladesh has risen again after a drop in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.
The national statistics agency published the report based on the Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2022 on Tuesday after surveying over 1.3 million people in 2,012 areas across the country.
The average life expectancy at birth in the country climbed to 72.4 years in 2022 from 72.3 years in 2021. The rate was 72.8 years in 2020.
Women’s life expectancy, at 74.2 years, surpassed that of males. Men’s life expectancy stood at 70.8 years, compared to 70.6 years in 2021.
In 2009, when the Awami League came to power, the average life expectancy was 67.2 years.