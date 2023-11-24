She was trafficked to India 30 years ago. She recounts the horrors of captivity

Rezia Khatun led a simple life as a housewife in Meherpur's Subidhpur village. However, 30 years ago, her life took a horrifying turn when she was tortured, rendered unconscious, and then sold to traffickers across the border in India. This marked the beginning of Rezia's nightmarish ordeal.

For a long time, Rezia was believed to be dead by her family, friends, and neighbours. Upon her unexpected return on Nov 10, not only did her family welcome her, but people from nearby villages also gathered to witness her homecoming.

Following her return, Rezia, now 50, discovered her parents had passed away, her siblings had aged, and her children had families of their own.

She also started a case with the Meherpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, naming two suspects -- her husband, Azghar Ali, and his accomplice, Joynal.