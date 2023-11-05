11 vehicles set ablaze across Bangladesh on eve of BNP-Jamaat blockade

At least 10 buses and a private car were set ablaze in the streets of Dhaka and districts across Bangladesh on the night before the start of another nationwide blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

A local Awami League office in Sirajganj was also targeted and reduced to ashes.

The fire service reported no casualties in the six districts affected by political violence between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The spate of incidents began when a Mirpur Link Paribahan bus was torched in front of Gawsia Market in the capital at 7:30 pm on Saturday, en route from Mirpur to Azimpur. Firefighters from the Palashi Barrack Fire Station quickly intervened and brought the fire under control.