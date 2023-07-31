Protesting teachers announce hunger strike from Tuesday

After staging sit-in demonstrations for three weeks in Dhaka, teachers demanding the nationalisation of educational institutions have decided to go on a hunger strike.

With no response from the government to their sit-ins in front of the National Press Club on Monday, they said the hunger strike would begin on Tuesday.

Sheikh Kawser Ahmed, the general secretary of Bangladesh Shikkhok Samity leading the movement, said they would return home only if the prime minister met them.

“We want to meet the prime minister for just five minutes. We want to listen to what she has to say. Nationalising [educational institutions] would take time. But let’s at least begin the process,” he said.

Pointing out the plight of the teaching profession, Kawser said: “We only receive 25 percent as festival bonuses, Tk 1,000 as house rent and Tk 500 as medical allowances.”