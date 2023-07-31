Protesting teachers announce hunger strike from Tuesday

After staging sit-in demonstrations for three weeks in Dhaka, teachers demanding the nationalisation of educational institutions have decided to go on a hunger strike.
With no response from the government to their sit-ins in front of the National Press Club on Monday, they said the hunger strike would begin on Tuesday.
Sheikh Kawser Ahmed, the general secretary of Bangladesh Shikkhok Samity leading the movement, said they would return home only if the prime minister met them.
“We want to meet the prime minister for just five minutes. We want to listen to what she has to say. Nationalising [educational institutions] would take time. But let’s at least begin the process,” he said.
Pointing out the plight of the teaching profession, Kawser said: “We only receive 25 percent as festival bonuses, Tk 1,000 as house rent and Tk 500 as medical allowances.”
“Some good changes can be made, at least to this part. We want to know what the prime minister has to say about this.”
He added: “It’s not that she has to make any announcements right now because we know the election schedule would be announced in only two months’ time.”
Teachers from around the country gathered and took position in front of the Press Club since Jul 11 under the banner of Bangladesh Shikkhok Samity.
Education Minister Dipu Moni met the leaders of these protesting teachers on Jul 19.
She dismissed any possibility of making their demands a reality before the general election but promised to form two committees to assess the matter.
Kawser had proposed that these committees include teachers representing different associations.
Mentioning that Dipu Moni’s words were not satisfactory to them, Kawser said: “The education minister had earlier said that nothing could be done before the election. We told her that if changes to festival bonuses are announced now, we’ll get that the next year.”
“But she maintained that no announcements could be made before the election. That’s why we want to speak to the prime minister.”