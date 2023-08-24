    বাংলা

    Teenager stabbed to death in Uttara

    Police believe he was killed over a conflict between older and younger boys in the local teenage community.

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 August 2023, 06:53 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2023, 06:53 AM

    A teenager has been fatally stabbed in Dhaka's Uttara. Police believe the incident resulted from a dispute between older and younger boys within the local teenage community.

    Rafsan, 17, was stabbed to death in the neighbourhood of Gawair in Dakkhinkhan on Wednesday.

    Kusum Begum, Rafsan’s mother, filed a case over the incident, accusing another teenager Toufique.

    Police arrested Toufique immediately, said SI Rezia Khatun of Dakkhinkhan Police Station.

    Describing Toufique as a 'hooligan', Babu Mia, the victim's cousin, said on Tuesday, he had allegedly asked Rafsan for a cigarette, saying he would pay him for it later. But Rafsan would not sell the cigarette to him without payment.

    Toufique visited Rafsan’s family store again the next day and started a quarrel with him. At one point, he stabbed Rafsan.

    SI Rezia Khatun, however, said a conflict between seniors and juniors among local teenage boys led to the murder. Rafsan studied in a madrasa for some time before dropping out and turning into a 'troublemaker'.

    The police officer, however, was unwilling to identify the groups in conflict, saying the criminals would flee if she named them.

    A native of Mymensingh, Rafsan lived on Gawair School Road with his family.

    RELATED STORIES
    Three get death for murdering man, nephew in Faridpur mosque
    3 to die for murdering man, nephew in Faridpur mosque
    Among the 15 accused, four have been sentenced to different prison terms, while six have been acquitted by the judge
    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,983 dengue cases, 13 deaths in a day
    Daily count: 1,983 dengue cases, 13 deaths
    The tally of infections this year stands at 97,860, as the death toll rises to 466
    2 detained in Dhaka, Jhenaidah over death threats to doctor after Sayedee’s demise
    2 held over death threats to doctor after Sayedee’s demise
    Police detain one person in Dhaka and the RAB catches the other in Jhenaidah
    Second day of BNP marches in Dhaka
    Second day of BNP marches in Dhaka
    The BNP and its allies conducted a march from Uttara’s Abdullahpur to Jatrabari as part of a second day of programmes in Dhaka to demand the government’s resignation.

    Opinion

    UK's handling of Microsoft deal sows doubts over post-Brexit direction
    Blood and billions: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
    Guy Faulconbridge
    The frustrations of an uncertain board year
    How money is shaping a new space race