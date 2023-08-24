Teenager stabbed to death in Uttara

A teenager has been fatally stabbed in Dhaka's Uttara. Police believe the incident resulted from a dispute between older and younger boys within the local teenage community.
Rafsan, 17, was stabbed to death in the neighbourhood of Gawair in Dakkhinkhan on Wednesday.
Kusum Begum, Rafsan’s mother, filed a case over the incident, accusing another teenager Toufique.
Police arrested Toufique immediately, said SI Rezia Khatun of Dakkhinkhan Police Station.
Describing Toufique as a 'hooligan', Babu Mia, the victim's cousin, said on Tuesday, he had allegedly asked Rafsan for a cigarette, saying he would pay him for it later. But Rafsan would not sell the cigarette to him without payment.
Toufique visited Rafsan’s family store again the next day and started a quarrel with him. At one point, he stabbed Rafsan.
SI Rezia Khatun, however, said a conflict between seniors and juniors among local teenage boys led to the murder. Rafsan studied in a madrasa for some time before dropping out and turning into a 'troublemaker'.
The police officer, however, was unwilling to identify the groups in conflict, saying the criminals would flee if she named them.
A native of Mymensingh, Rafsan lived on Gawair School Road with his family.