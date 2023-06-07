As many as 147 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in Bangladesh in the latest 24-hour count, marking the highest rise in a day this year, while two more people died from the mosquito-borne disease.
Among the latest patients, 127 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka during the 24-hour period until 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
With the new patients, the number of hospitalisations for dengue has reached 2,720 this year, including 798 admissions in the first week of June.
So far this year, 19 people have died of dengue, including six in the last week. The two latest deaths occurred in Dhaka and Barishal. Dhaka recorded the highest number of 15 deaths.
Hospital admissions for dengue patients have been on the rise over the past few days.
In May, a total of 1,036 patients were hospitalised.
Along with mosquito attacks, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of the Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus.
The DGHS on May 24 warned the public of the increasing dengue cases in hospitals this year. It said the surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years, advising everyone to be cautious and take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.
On Wednesday, 480 dengue patients were being treated in hospitals, with 411 in Dhaka and 69 in other districts.