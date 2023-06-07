So far this year, 19 people have died of dengue, including six in the last week. The two latest deaths occurred in Dhaka and Barishal. Dhaka recorded the highest number of 15 deaths.

Hospital admissions for dengue patients have been on the rise over the past few days.

In May, a total of 1,036 patients were hospitalised.

Along with mosquito attacks, dengue cases increase during monsoon in the middle of the year in Bangladesh as stagnant water becomes the breeding ground of the Aedes-aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus.

The DGHS on May 24 warned the public of the increasing dengue cases in hospitals this year. It said the surge at this time of the year is worse than past few years, advising everyone to be cautious and take preventive measures during the upcoming monsoon season.

On Wednesday, 480 dengue patients were being treated in hospitals, with 411 in Dhaka and 69 in other districts.