Bangladeshi restaurant owner dies after violent assault in Canada

A Bangladeshi restaurateur has been killed in a violent assault outside his eatery at Owen Sound in Canada’s Ontario.

Sharif Rahman, 44, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital on Thursday, 10 days after the attack, the Canadian media reported.

According to police, Sharif asked three customers to pay their bills as he attempted to close the restaurant on Aug 17, but the trio sparked a "dispute”.

The suspects violently attacked Sharif and his nephew, who suffered minor injuries, outside The Curry House on Aug 17, before fleeing the scene, according to reports.

He was promptly rushed to the hospital and placed on life-support in a critical condition.