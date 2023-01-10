    বাংলা

    Three Chattogram police officers injured after gun misfires during training

    A police official fell ill during training, leading to the misfire that injured three others

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 10:40 AM

    Three police officers of Chattogram Metropolitan Police have been injured after one of their colleagues misfired a gun during training.

    The incident took place during the annual shooting training at Rangamati's Betbunia Police Training School on Tuesday, according to Spina Rani Pramanik, the additional deputy commissioner of the CMP.

    The injured officers are Constable Minu Ara of Akbar Shah Police Station, and constables Ovi Barua and Suman of Bakalia Police Station.

    “Shooting training was taking place at the school. Constable Nargis Akhter of the firing squad fell ill, leading to the misfire that left three other officers injured,” Spina said.

    The officers were subsequently rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment, Panchlaish Police Station Inspector Sadekur Rahman said.

    RELATED STORIES
    TCB starts selling essentials to 10 million families at discounted prices
    TCB starts selling goods at discounted prices
    A family can save Tk 280 by collecting essential goods from a TCB dealer shop
    'Completely false': WASA chief Taqsem denies report that he owns 14 homes in US
    WASA chief Taqsem denies owning multiple houses in US
    A report published in a national daily claimed that he bought 14 houses worth hundreds of millions in several US cities
    Woman dies of burns from Dhamrai gas cylinder explosion, taking death toll to 2
    Woman dies from Dhamrai gas blast burns, taking toll to 2
    Josna Begum, 25, and her toddler daughter succumbed to their burn injuries. Three other members of their family are hospitalised
    Three dead, 11 hurt in collision between buses in Rangpur
    3 die in Rangpur bus collision
    The head-on collision occurred on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway in Taraganj

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher