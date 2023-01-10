Three Chattogram police officers injured after gun misfires during training

Three police officers of Chattogram Metropolitan Police have been injured after one of their colleagues misfired a gun during training.

The incident took place during the annual shooting training at Rangamati's Betbunia Police Training School on Tuesday, according to Spina Rani Pramanik, the additional deputy commissioner of the CMP.

The injured officers are Constable Minu Ara of Akbar Shah Police Station, and constables Ovi Barua and Suman of Bakalia Police Station.

