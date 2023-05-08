Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal as heatwave continues

A low pressure forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify as a heatwave sweeps across vast swaths of Bangladesh.
The low-pressure system may turn into a depression by Tuesday and intensify by the second week of May into a deep depression before worsening into a cyclonic storm, according to the Meteorological Department.
In the meantime, the existing heatwave may continue for the next two to three days, said Assistant Meteorologist Kazi Jebunnessa.
The highest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded in Chuadanga at 39.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury rose as high as 38 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.
A mild to moderate heatwave is likely to sweep across Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Dhaka.
Meteorologists consider the 36-38 degrees Celsius threshold a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius a moderate heatwave. Temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celsius are categorised as severe heatwaves.
The mercury rose as high as 40.6 degrees Celsius in Dhaka in April, while Ishwardi recorded the highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Apr 17.
Heatwaves were prominent during half of April with a mild-to-moderate one sweeping through the country from Apr 4 to Apr 12 and a severe one from Apr 13 to Apr 22. Later, another mild heatwave hit the country from Apr 24 to Apr 30.
At least five districts experienced a respite from a heatwave two days after it hit them at the beginning of May. The heatwave became prominent again on Saturday before the low pressure was formed.
The low pressure will turn into depression, deep depression and only then it will reach the level of a cyclonic storm, said meteorologist Jebunnessa. The Met Office will provide updates about the course of the low pressure, she said.
The Met Office mentioned that the current low in the Bay, which could intensify into a cyclone, will be called Mocha, a name proposed by Yemen.
The cyclones forming over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the regional agency ESCAP. The names are fixed according to a list from 13 countries in the region.
In December, Cyclone Mandous, which formed in the southwestern bay, swept the coasts of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before weakening.