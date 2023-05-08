Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal as heatwave continues

A low pressure forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify as a heatwave sweeps across vast swaths of Bangladesh.

The low-pressure system may turn into a depression by Tuesday and intensify by the second week of May into a deep depression before worsening into a cyclonic storm, according to the Meteorological Department.

In the meantime, the existing heatwave may continue for the next two to three days, said Assistant Meteorologist Kazi Jebunnessa.

The highest temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded in Chuadanga at 39.2 degrees Celsius. The mercury rose as high as 38 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.