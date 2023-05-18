Rabiul Islam boarded a train for a job exam. He may lose an eye after a stone was hurled at the locomotive

Twenty-three-year-old Rabiul Islam was headed from Natore’s Bagatipara to Dhaka aboard the Padma Express to sit for a job exam on Wednesday.

As the train left Tongi Station and approached the Turag Bridge, a stone thrown from outside hit him in his right eye, police say. With a scream, Rabiul fell unconscious.

When the train arrived at the Airport Station, Rabiul was taken to a doctor. When Rabiul told them that he couldn’t see anything out of his right eye, they sent him to the National Institute of Ophthalmology in Agargaon.

Police have filed a general diary at the Dhaka Railway Police Station, said Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, the acting officer on duty at the station.

Rabiul is in hospital.