Another victim of fire in Dhaka’s Gulshan dies, taking toll to 2

Both Rajib and Anwar worked as cooks for the family of Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Fahim Sinha.

Anwar’s family hail from Didarulla village in Bhola’s Daulatkhan Upazila. He was the third of six children – five brothers and a sister. Most of his family lives in Bhola. Anwar’s wife is pregnant, Zulhas says.

Anwar is believed to have died after he leapt from the burning building or because he fell, said SI Bablur Rahman of Gulshan Police Station.

At a written request from the family, the body was turned over to his relatives without an autopsy.

Three others injured in the incident – Mosha Sikdar, 33, Raushon Ali, 35, and Shama Rahman Sinha – are receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn Institute.

Raushon is an employee at a garment factory owned by the New Age Group in Ashulia. Though she lives in Ashulia, she had gone to the building to show some samples to Managing Director Arif Ibrahim.

Mosha is a driver for the company's managing director and lives in Kuril.

Three victims of the Gulshan fire have been admitted to the burn institute, according to Assistant Registrar Noor-e-Alam Babu.