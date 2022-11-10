Bushra, a friend of BUET student Fardin, is remanded over his murder

A court has granted police five days to question Amatullah Bushra, a friend of Fardin Noor Parash who was found dead in a river, over the BUET student's murder.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan issued the order in response to the police's application for a seven-day remand following Bushra's arrest on Thursday.

The application was unopposed as Bushra was not represented by a counsel in court. No bail application was made on behalf of Bushra, who stood in silence throughout the hearing.