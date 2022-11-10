Bushra, a friend of BUET student Fardin, is remanded over his murder

A court has granted police five days to question Amatullah Bushra, a friend of Fardin Noor Parash who was found dead in a river, over the BUET student's murder.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mehedi Hasan issued the order in response to the police's application for a seven-day remand following Bushra's arrest on Thursday.
The application was unopposed as Bushra was not represented by a counsel in court. No bail application was made on behalf of Bushra, who stood in silence throughout the hearing.
Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin named Bushra in a case he filed with Dhaka Metropolitan Rampura Police Station on Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam.
Asked why he suspected his son's friend, a student of East-West University, Nuruddin said: "On the day of the incident, my son was with her from the late afternoon. They met each other during a debate and have been in a relationship for five years. But she did not break down after the death of my son."
In a complaint to the police, Nuruddin alleged that she was an "instigator of the killing".
Twenty-four-year-old Fardin left his home in Dhaka’s Demra after lunch on Nov 4, saying he would stay overnight with friends at a residential hall to study and return home after an exam on Saturday, according to his father, Kazi Nuruddin.
He never showed up for the exam, and he could not be reached on his mobile phone, so his friends contacted his family, who eventually filed a general diary at Rampura Police Station. A female friend said Fardin had accompanied her to Rampura.
After quizzing her, police said she and Fardin hung out in Dhanmondi and then at Dhaka University, before heading to Rampura by rickshaw. Fardin left the rickshaw near the Rampura Police Box around 10 pm on Nov 4.
Fardin's mother Farhana Yasmin said he could not be reached by mobile phone since around 11 pm on Nov 4.
His body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7.