    Central Hospital sues doctor Sangjukta Saha for defamation, asks for Tk 5bn in damages

    The hospital has accused the gynaecologist of making defamatory statements amid controversy over the death of a woman and her child

    Court Correspondent
    Published : 6 July 2023, 10:01 AM
    Updated : 6 July 2023, 10:01 AM

    Central Hospital authorities have filed a lawsuit against doctor Sangjukta Saha demanding Tk 5 billion in damages for “defamatory” statements.

    The case was filed with the court of Dhaka Joint District Judge Masudul Haque on Thursday.

    Lawyer Mohammad Mazharul Islam, representing the plaintiffs, confirmed the filing of the case. “The requisite court fee has been submitted. And the accused, Sangjukta Saha, will be summoned,” he said.

    On Jun 22, a legal notice was sent to Sangjukta, demanding she withdraw her statements.

    The notice claimed that the doctor had made several “false and inflammatory” statements at a news conference about the treatment of Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi, who died alongside her newborn child.

    Sangjukta claimed that Ankhi was not her patient and that the hospital had made false claims about her. She said that the hospital had never sought her consent about the treatment and asked how she could be held liable for the deaths when she was not involved in the surgery.

    These “baseless” statements have harmed the hospital’s “good reputation”, according to the notice.

    It said Sangjukta had held the press conference without consulting the hospital administration and broke her contract in doing so.

