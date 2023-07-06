Central Hospital sues doctor Sangjukta Saha for defamation, asks for Tk 5bn in damages

Central Hospital authorities have filed a lawsuit against doctor Sangjukta Saha demanding Tk 5 billion in damages for “defamatory” statements.

The case was filed with the court of Dhaka Joint District Judge Masudul Haque on Thursday.

Lawyer Mohammad Mazharul Islam, representing the plaintiffs, confirmed the filing of the case. “The requisite court fee has been submitted. And the accused, Sangjukta Saha, will be summoned,” he said.

On Jun 22, a legal notice was sent to Sangjukta, demanding she withdraw her statements.