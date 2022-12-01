    বাংলা

    PSC says 2,309 will be recruited through 45th BCS tests

    The preliminary tests will likely be held in March 2023

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 08:25 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 08:25 PM

    The Public Service Commission has advertised 2,309 government jobs to be filled up through the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service exams.

    The candidates need to apply online between Dec 10 and Dec 31, according to a notice published on Wednesday.

    The preliminary tests will likely be held in the second week of March 2023, the PSC said, adding the exact schedule will be made known later.

    The multiple-choice tests will be held in the eight divisional cities.

