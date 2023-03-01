Islamic University’s Chhatra League unit expels 5 activists for torturing student

Titas Gas is conducting emergency repairs that will cut off gas to the capital’s Eskaton and Paribag areas for about eight hours
The Bangladesh Chhatra League unit of the Islamic University in Kushtia has expelled of its five leaders and activists for their involvement in the torture of a student at the university’s Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall.
The expelled leaders are - Islamic University Chhatra League Vice President Shanjida Chowdhury Antora and her associates Tabassum Islam, Mawabia Jahan, Ishrat Jahan Mimi, and Halima Akhtar Urmi.
The High Court ordered the university authorities to immediately suspend the five involved in the abuse of the student, and also withdraw the provost of the hall where the incident took place.
