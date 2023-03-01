    বাংলা

    Islamic University’s Chhatra League unit expels 5 activists for torturing student

    They were accused of locking a first-year student in a room at a residential hall and abusing her physically for nearly four hours

    The Bangladesh Chhatra League unit of the Islamic University in Kushtia has expelled of its five leaders and activists for their involvement in the torture of a student at the university’s Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall.

    The expelled leaders are - Islamic University Chhatra League Vice President Shanjida Chowdhury Antora and her associates Tabassum Islam, Mawabia Jahan, Ishrat Jahan Mimi, and Halima Akhtar Urmi.

    The High Court ordered the university authorities to immediately suspend the five involved in the abuse of the student, and also withdraw the provost of the hall where the incident took place.

    More to follow

