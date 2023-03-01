Islamic University’s Chhatra League unit expels 5 activists for torturing student

The Bangladesh Chhatra League unit of the Islamic University in Kushtia has expelled of its five leaders and activists for their involvement in the torture of a student at the university’s Desratna Sheikh Hasina Hall.

The expelled leaders are - Islamic University Chhatra League Vice President Shanjida Chowdhury Antora and her associates Tabassum Islam, Mawabia Jahan, Ishrat Jahan Mimi, and Halima Akhtar Urmi.