Man dies as microbus overturns in Madaripur

A passenger on a microbus has died when the vehicle of overturned after a tyre exploded in Madaripur.
At least five others passengers were injured in the accident that occurred at Panthapara on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 11: 30 pm on Wednesday, said Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzal Haque, chief of the Mostafapur Highway Police Outpost.
Jagat Mridha, 35, who died in the accident, was a native of Bagerhat's Chaultuli.
The injured were identified as Ziaul Haque, 40, from Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, Riyad Hossain, 26, Parvez Khan, 45, and Amir Haque, 40, all natives of Brahmanbaria's Shohagpur, and Kabir Hossain from Chandpur’s Faridganj. They all worked at a private company.
Jagat and the others were travelling to Dhaka from Barishal on the microbus, said OC Abu Nayeem. But the microbus's tyre suddenly exploded when it reached Panthapara.
The driver subsequently lost control of the microbus and it overturned on the road, pinning the passengers under it. The driver immediately got out of the microbus and fled.
Locals rescued the passengers and took them to the Madaripur District Sadar Hospital where the doctor declared Mridha dead.
The Highway Police have visited the site and are taking the necessary legal steps over the incident, said OC Nayeem.