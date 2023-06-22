Man dies as microbus overturns in Madaripur

A passenger on a microbus has died when the vehicle of overturned after a tyre exploded in Madaripur.

At least five others passengers were injured in the accident that occurred at Panthapara on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 11: 30 pm on Wednesday, said Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzal Haque, chief of the Mostafapur Highway Police Outpost.

Jagat Mridha, 35, who died in the accident, was a native of Bagerhat's Chaultuli.