    বাংলা

    Man dies as microbus overturns in Madaripur

    A tyre explosion caused the microbus flip, leaving five others injured

    Madaripur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 June 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 07:46 AM

    A passenger on a microbus has died when the vehicle of overturned after a tyre exploded in Madaripur.

    At least five others passengers were injured in the accident that occurred at Panthapara on the Dhaka-Barishal highway around 11: 30 pm on Wednesday, said Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzal Haque, chief of the Mostafapur Highway Police Outpost.

    Jagat Mridha, 35, who died in the accident, was a native of Bagerhat's Chaultuli.

    The injured were identified as Ziaul Haque, 40, from Narayanganj’s Sonargaon, Riyad Hossain, 26, Parvez Khan, 45, and Amir Haque, 40, all natives of Brahmanbaria's Shohagpur, and Kabir Hossain from Chandpur’s Faridganj. They all worked at a private company.

    Jagat and the others were travelling to Dhaka from Barishal on the microbus, said OC Abu Nayeem. But the microbus's tyre suddenly exploded when it reached Panthapara.

    The driver subsequently lost control of the microbus and it overturned on the road, pinning the passengers under it. The driver immediately got out of the microbus and fled.

    Locals rescued the passengers and took them to the Madaripur District Sadar Hospital where the doctor declared Mridha dead.

    The Highway Police have visited the site and are taking the necessary legal steps over the incident, said OC Nayeem.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of a young grey mangrove (avicennia marina), which can grow in highly saline water, most commonly in the UAE, at the Eastern Mangrove National Park, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, June 5, 2023. United Arab Emirates mangroves combat climate change, providing diverse ecosystem, wildlife, and recreational grounds.
    UAE looks to salty, muddy mangroves in climate change fight
    The UAE plans to plant another 100 million mangroves by 2030 on top of its current 60 million over 183 square kilometres
    FILE PHOTO: A picture of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin, is displayed at the Al-Jazeera headquarters building in Doha, Qatar, May 11, 2022.
    US senator calls for declassified report on journalist Akleh’s killing
    Shireen Abu Akleh was killed in May 2022 during an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin. Her death triggered outrage across the region
    Couple, pickup truck driver die in Feni road accident
    3 die in Feni road accident
    The couple were travelling to Cumilla from Chattogram carrying furniture and other goods in a pickup van to their new house
    Police arrest BNP leader Abu Sayeed over ‘death threat’ against Prime Minister Hasina
    BNP leader Abu Sayeed arrested over ‘death threat’ against Hasina
    The Rajshahi BNP president made the comment during a rally last Friday

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp