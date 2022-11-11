    বাংলা

    Two dead as picnic bus overturns in Chattogram

    Several others were injured when the bus veered out of control and overturned on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 11 Nov 2022, 05:12 AM
    Updated : 11 Nov 2022, 05:12 AM

    Two people have died after a picnic bus veered out of control and tipped over in Chattogram's Lohagara Upazila.

    The accident took place on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in the upazila's Chunti area in the early hours of Friday, according to Khan Md Erfan, chief of Dohazari Highway Police Station.

    The victims were identified as Md Sakhawat Hossain, 33, and Abhijit, 34. Several other picnic goers were injured when the Cox's Bazar-bound bus overturned around 3:30 am, Erfan said.

    The authorities are working to gather more details about the accident, he added.

